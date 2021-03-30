Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average is $123.01. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

