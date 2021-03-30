Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $126.65. 438,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,102,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $128.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

