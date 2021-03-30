Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Boosted by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 48.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,725,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $135.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

