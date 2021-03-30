Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $331.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Apyx Medical Company Profile
Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.
Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.