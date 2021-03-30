Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $331.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 355.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apyx Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Apyx Medical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

