Aragon Price Reaches $11.61 on Top Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $459.72 million and $312.09 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $11.61 or 0.00019724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon has traded up 81.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,321.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00633295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aragon Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

