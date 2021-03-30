ARAW (ARAW) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 83.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $73,873.66 and $18.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00021934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,770.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.46 or 0.00644800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars.

