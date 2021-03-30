Arcblock Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $22.34 million and approximately $15.94 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00048098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10,184.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.43 or 0.00633796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00067875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcblock Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.