Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 187,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 742,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 410,232 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 42,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 470,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 151,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 51,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,397. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

