Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Down to $41.92

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.92, but opened at $40.40. Arch Resources shares last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 1,042 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $618.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

