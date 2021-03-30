Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Up 79.7% in March

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,500 shares, a growth of 79.7% from the February 28th total of 285,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS ARTH opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Arch Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

