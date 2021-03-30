Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 1.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after buying an additional 564,815 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after buying an additional 502,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,624,000 after buying an additional 455,925 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Shares of ADM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,432. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

