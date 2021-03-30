Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $186.22

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.22 ($2.43) and traded as low as GBX 161.75 ($2.11). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 165.50 ($2.16), with a volume of 23,723 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 178.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.22. The company has a market cap of £22.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Arcontech Group Company Profile (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

