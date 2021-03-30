Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $412.07 million and $115.11 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

