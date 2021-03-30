Argon Trading Up 105.6% This Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $13.65 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Argon has traded up 105.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00057912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00247805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.99 or 0.00906394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00076015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030306 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 54,704,346 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.