Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 125.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARNGF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

OTCMKTS ARNGF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. 29,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

