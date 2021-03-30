Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,158 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Arista Networks worth $80,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 19,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,494.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 42,227 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 71,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $307.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.99 and a 52-week high of $326.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $218,360.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $48,556.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.64, for a total transaction of $1,038,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,448.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,154 shares of company stock valued at $59,309,338 in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.