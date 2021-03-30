ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 117.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Paul John Balson increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.57. 26,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,352. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46.

