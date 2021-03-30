ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,578,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.25% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $240,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKG. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $115.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.86.

