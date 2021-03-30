Ark Price Tops $3.04 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00005145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $389.22 million and $358.75 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 63.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000725 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 156,297,336 coins and its circulating supply is 128,176,439 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

