Arvest Bank Trust Division Buys 3,035 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.50. The stock had a trading volume of 687,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,146,227. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Truist Securities raised their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

