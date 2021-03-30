Arvest Bank Trust Division Buys 6,135 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,699. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $244.62 and a 12 month high of $399.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

