Arvest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.27.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,243. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.