Arvest Bank Trust Division Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.96. 177,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,465. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $434.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

