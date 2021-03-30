Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $30.97 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.9% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,368,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $313.88. 2,609,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,387,898. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $180.86 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.36 and its 200-day moving average is $309.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

