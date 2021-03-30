Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $70 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 289.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815,044 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned 0.22% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $69,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 414.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $64.24. 184,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,342. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

