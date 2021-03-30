Arvest Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $277.51. 30,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $148.28 and a twelve month high of $281.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.68.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

