Arvest Bank Trust Division Purchases 11,323 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 294.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,551,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $141.31. 75,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $142.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.