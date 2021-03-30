Arvest Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,354 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.46% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after acquiring an additional 37,982 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 310,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,158. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.