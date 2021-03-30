Arvest Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.4% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,091,676. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

