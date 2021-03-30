Arvest Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.9% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $29,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $568.72. The company had a trading volume of 28,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,809. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $213.29 and a 1 year high of $603.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

