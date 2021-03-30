Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 11,463 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.8% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.34.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $188.61. The stock had a trading volume of 72,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,950. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.63 and a 200 day moving average of $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.08 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

