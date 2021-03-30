Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,203 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

COF stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.53. 43,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,081 shares of company stock worth $14,056,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

