Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,667 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

PSX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.47. 18,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,380. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.91. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

