Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 20,780 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,780 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $102,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $216.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,547,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

