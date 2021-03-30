Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,121 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 33,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,374,000 after acquiring an additional 316,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 35,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CL traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $64.09 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

