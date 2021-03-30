Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,925 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 449.7% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 44,749 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 177,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 954,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,258,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. 1,168,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,731,308. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

