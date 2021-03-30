Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 4,086 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 1.8% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.08% of IQVIA worth $28,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.53.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $190.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,902. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $199.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.68. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 209.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

