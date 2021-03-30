Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 5,399 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security comprises about 1.4% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned 0.19% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $23,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Shares of FBHS traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.57. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

