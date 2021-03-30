Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 7,192 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,559 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HP were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of HP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $6,810,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of HP by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 318,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. 124,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,591,442. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

