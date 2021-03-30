Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 749 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,990 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after buying an additional 463,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,445,000 after buying an additional 340,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.62.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $215.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,093. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.31 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of -58.14, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.77 and its 200-day moving average is $209.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

