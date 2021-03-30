Arvest Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hess by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 0.4% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Hess by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $71.46. 18,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,946. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $76.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $284,204.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,208,938.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.82.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

