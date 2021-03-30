ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,500 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 540,200 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 424,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ ARYA opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 65,627 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 4th quarter worth $5,425,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 4th quarter worth $2,833,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

