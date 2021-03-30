Aryacoin (AYA) Hits One Day Volume of $49,945.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and $49,945.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0786 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008118 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EFT.finance (EFT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.06 or 0.00407955 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.96 or 0.00162390 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

