AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Price Reaches $10.22 on Exchanges

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be bought for $10.22 or 0.00017313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00057906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00227773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.07 or 0.00889867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00050462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00075383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00030891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,648 tokens. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma

AS Roma Fan Token Token Trading

