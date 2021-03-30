Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 3,750 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 6.8% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 726,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 352,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,978,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.46. 9,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.86. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.44 and a 1-year high of $80.07.

