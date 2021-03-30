Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.6% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $313,368,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $109,809,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $313.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,387,898. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $180.86 and a one year high of $338.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

