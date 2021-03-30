Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.07 Million Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises 1.4% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of FPX traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $116.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.72. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.31 and a fifty-two week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

