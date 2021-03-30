Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Has $21.96 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,064 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 15.3% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $21,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 24,017 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period.

ARKK traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.62. 813,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,415,725. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.90.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

