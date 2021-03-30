Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 8.8% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after acquiring an additional 103,053 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after acquiring an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,841 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $95.46. The company had a trading volume of 25,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,999. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.78. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $96.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

