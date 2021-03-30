Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 19,273 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,273 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after acquiring an additional 537,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,030,000 after acquiring an additional 328,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,828,000 after acquiring an additional 121,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,677,212 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79.

